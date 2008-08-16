This weekend should be full of "Oh shit!" moments, as Kotaku Towers West and Kotaku Annex Atlanta prep for the Leipzig Games Convention. We're mostly caught up on our bookings, but I still need to score a train ticket from Frankfurt to Leipzig, as well as book my German vacation days. You won't have this editor to kick around post Games Convention, as I'm taking my first vacation days of the year after the con. Speaking of, any Munich-based Kotaku readers with some local recommendations?

In my downtime (ha!), I'll be relaxing with some Soulcalibur IV and pulling my hair out with some PixelJunk Eden. I'm surprised to find myself only halfway through my Spectra collection and completion. There's little doubt that Q Games gives you plenty of value for your dollar.

What about you? What are you playing this weekend?