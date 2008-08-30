The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Now that I'm back form Germany — and freed from having to resort to the Crosswords app on my iPhone — I'm gonna go hogwild this Labour Day weekend. With a slew of digitally distributed games at my disposal, The Last Guy, Castle Crashers and Team Fortress 2 (with Heavy Update!), I'm thumbing my nose at the traditional retail channel. Suck it, channel!

Thanks to my weekend rock, Owen Good, for remembering to do What Are You Playing This Weekend? when I could not be bothered to remember. Please, let us know what you're gaming the bejeezus out of this long holiday weekend (if you are in the U.S. of A) and forgive me for leaving you high and dry last Friday while at Games Convention.

