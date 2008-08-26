What Companies Will Be At TGS? These Ones.

The Leipzig Games Convention is over, and PAX is just around the corner. What's left? The Tokyo Games Show (and its STUPID slogan)! For those curious as to whom will be appearing, the complete list is after the jump. Read it if you like. If not, don't. • Academy of Art University

• ACQUIRE CORPORATION

• ARC SYSTEM WORKS Co., Ltd.

• Beijing Tidemark Consulting Co., Ltd.

• bushiroad

• CANADA GAMES

• Bug-Tracker

• Complex Games Inc.

• D-Box Technologies Inc.

• Deep Fried Entertainment Inc.

• Di-O-Matic, Inc.

• DTI Software Inc.

• Enzyme Testing Labs

• Fugitive Interactive Inc.

• GestureTek Inc.

• Hothead Games, Inc.

• Q8ISMobile Inc.

• Quazal Technologies Inc.

• Sarbakan Game Studio

• Side Effects Software Inc.

• Studio X Labs

• Wave Generation

• Wicked Studios Inc.

• CAPCOM CO., LTD.

• CNET Networks Japan K.K.

• costy

• D3PUBLISHER INC.

• DeNA Co., Ltd.

• ELECTRONIC ARTS K.K.

• ENTERBRAIN, INC.

• FromSoftware, Inc.

• G DATA Software K.K.

• GAMETECH CO., LTD.

• Geisha Tokyo Entertainment, Inc.

• HOLLAND PAVILION

• BGIn

• Control / Het Redactielokaal

• Dutch Game Garden

• Elements Interactive Mobile

• Ex Machina

• Grendel Games

• Khaeon Games

• Netherlands Foreign Trade Agency EVD

• NHL University

• NLGD Foundation

• Province of Fryslan

• Province of Utrecht

• Streamline Studios BV

• Triangle Studios

• Utrecht School of the Arts

• White Bear Holding BV Imma Games

• HUDSON SOFT CO., LTD.

• INTERCHANNEL

• IREM SOFTWARE ENGINEERING INC.

• ITPIA CO., LTD.

• JAPAN e-SPORTS ASSOCIATION PREPARATORY COMMITTEE

• KDDI CORPORATION

• KOEI CO., LTD.

• KONAMI

• Koubou Inazumagumi

• LEVEL-5 Inc.

• Marvelous Entertainment Inc.

• MATCHINGWORLD, Inc.

• Microsoft Co., Ltd.

• MORI GAMES CO., LTD.

• NAMCO BANDAI Games Inc.

• Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.

• NTT DOCOMO, Inc.

• PLANEX COMMUNICATIONS INC.

• PRIME SENSE

• Prometech Software, Inc.

• SEGA CORPORATION

• Silver Star Japan

• SNK PLAYMORE CORPORATION

• Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

• SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.

• TAITO CORPORATION

• Taiwan Game Pavilion

• FunTown World Limited

• Gemmy Planet, Inc.

• Goldrock Inc.

• Insrea Game Centre Corporation

• Joymaster Inc.

• Lager Network Technologies Inc.

• Mega Net&Tech Co., Ltd.

• M-etel Co., Ltd.

• Winking Entertainment Corporation

• XPEC Entertainment Inc.

• Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.

• Taipei Hsien Computer Association

• Taiwan External Trade Development Council

&bull: TATA ELXSI LIMITED

• TECMO, LTD.

• TGL PLANNING INC.

• The Behemoth

• TOMY COMPANY, LTD.

• Transcosmos Inc

• Vuzix Corporation

• Yudo Inc.

TGS exhibitor list announced [VG247]