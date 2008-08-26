The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

What Kind of Player are You? New NHL 09 Video


Time for a new NHL 09 video! Whether it's NHL 09 or NHL 2K9 we hockey fans just can't get enough. In this new video we get a look at the new "Be A Pro Mode" and the 4 different player types that you can be in the game.

