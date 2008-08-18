What's Company Of Heroes: Tales Of Valour?

Besides an awfully generically-named videogame? Who knows! But there's a listing for it on Amazon, with a projected release date of March 2009, and they say it's from THQ. Taking all that into account - plus THQ and Relic's love of the expansion pack (see Dawn of War), we're just going to go ahead and start making plans for a second Call of Duty expansion. One that, we hope, includes the Russians. Oh, and if we're lucky, some North African combat as well.

Company of Heroes: Tales of Valour [Amazon]