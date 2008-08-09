What's EA Bringing To Games Convention?

Electronics Arts is going to represent big at the Leipzig Games Convention this year. It's bringing something like three zillion titles to the event by our count, titles like Dragon Age, Dead Space and Mirror's Edge to name but a few. While we've seen a good portion of these titles at E3 and pre-E3 events, we're going to see two unannounced games, something we're sure to learn more about at EA's Games Convention press conference.
The better news is that, despite our previous hands-on time with games like Left 4 Dead and Crysis Warhead, we're going to see all new areas and content. Plus we're going to pester developers for nuggets of info and embarrassing quotes that will come back to haunt them.
We're looking at you Gabe Newell. Hit the jump for the full list — minus two — of what EA's bringing to Leipzig.
Tiger Woods PGA All Play - Wii
FIFA 09 - 360, PS3
FIFA 09 All Play - Wii
FIFA Manager - PC
Dead Space - PS3
Dragon Age - PC
Mirror's Edge - PS3
Red Alert 3 - PC
SimAnimals -Wii
Sims 3 - PC
Left 4 Dead - PC
FaceBreaker - PS3
Battleforge - PC
Crysis Warhead - PC
Lord of the Rings Conquest - 360
MySims Kingdom - Wii
SimCity Creator - Wii
BOOGIE SuperStar - Wii
Family Game Night - Wii
Littlest Pet Shop - NDS
Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince - Wii
Zubo - NDS
Warhammer Online
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink