What's EA Bringing To Games Convention?

Electronics Arts is going to represent big at the Leipzig Games Convention this year. It's bringing something like three zillion titles to the event by our count, titles like Dragon Age, Dead Space and Mirror's Edge to name but a few. While we've seen a good portion of these titles at E3 and pre-E3 events, we're going to see two unannounced games, something we're sure to learn more about at EA's Games Convention press conference.

The better news is that, despite our previous hands-on time with games like Left 4 Dead and Crysis Warhead, we're going to see all new areas and content. Plus we're going to pester developers for nuggets of info and embarrassing quotes that will come back to haunt them.

We're looking at you Gabe Newell. Hit the jump for the full list — minus two — of what EA's bringing to Leipzig.

Tiger Woods PGA All Play - Wii

FIFA 09 - 360, PS3

FIFA 09 All Play - Wii

FIFA Manager - PC

Dead Space - PS3

Dragon Age - PC

Mirror's Edge - PS3

Red Alert 3 - PC

SimAnimals -Wii

Sims 3 - PC

Left 4 Dead - PC

FaceBreaker - PS3

Battleforge - PC

Crysis Warhead - PC

Lord of the Rings Conquest - 360

MySims Kingdom - Wii

SimCity Creator - Wii

BOOGIE SuperStar - Wii

Family Game Night - Wii

Littlest Pet Shop - NDS

Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince - Wii

Zubo - NDS

Warhammer Online