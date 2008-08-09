What's New On The PlayStation Video Store This Week

As we now know, Sony don't update the PS3 video marketplace in one swoop. They tend to it, like a pensioner hovering lovingly over their vegetable garden, a little snip here, a little weeding there. Which also means they're constantly adding to the store, and this week, they've added "new video content" to the following TV series:

* Combat Zone

* Cops

* Deadliest Catch

* Intervention

* Nip/Tuck

* Xam'd: Lost Memories

PLAYSTATION Store Video Content Update [Sony]