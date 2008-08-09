What's New On The PlayStation Video Store This Week

As we now know, Sony don't update the PS3 video marketplace in one swoop. They tend to it, like a pensioner hovering lovingly over their vegetable garden, a little snip here, a little weeding there. Which also means they're constantly adding to the store, and this week, they've added "new video content" to the following TV series:
* Combat Zone
* Cops
* Deadliest Catch
* Intervention
* Nip/Tuck
* Xam'd: Lost Memories
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink