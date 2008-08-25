When A Game Journo Becomes A Game Designer...

A year can go by crazy quick. Imagine a rocket strapped to a second, bigger rocket. Now, stick that in an Acme-brand slingshot. That's how fast years go, if giant cartoon slingshots existed and enormous liquid oxygen-propelled apparati were easy to come by.

Anyway, the point is that come September, I'll have been at Kotaku AU about a year. The month will also, sadly, mark my departure. From October onwards, I'll be employed as a game designer at Tantalus. It's full-time, which leaves no-time for Kotaku. It's also based in Melbourne, which means bye-bye Sydney.

Cue sad face.

Before I start crying - I'm not going anywhere just yet! I still have a few weeks at the helm of Kotaku AU. After that, well... if the idea of writing for the largest gaming blog in Australia tickles your fancy (or other places), just send a brief note, resume and sample post to [email protected], and the higher-ups will take a look.

Game design won't stop me from blogging however. If for some reason you like what I write, I'll be scribing at my shiny new site, Playwrite.

A massive, enduring thanks to every reader, tipster and fanboy that helped make Kotaku AU a force to be reckoned with. You've made my stay both pleasant and exciting. These are good, tasty things.

Now, back to your regular viewing...