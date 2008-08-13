Where Should You Pre-Order Little Big Planet?

While we told you about the awesome LittleBigPlanet pre-order goodies last week. we didn't tell you that you aren't getting all of them in one big chunk. Now, what you get with your pre-order depends on where you place your pre-order, as evidenced by the latest posting on the official LittleBigPlanet news site. Today two retailers - Amazon and GameStop - launch their pre-order programs, and both offer a different LBP goodie for you to choose from.
Folks who pre-order from GameStop get the exclusive Kratos in-game model, which is actually a costume in four parts - skin, goatee, blades, and clothing. Meanwhile, Amazon.com pre-orders come with the exclusive "LittleBigPlanet Creator" digital miniguide from Brady Games, possibly indicating that someone at Amazon lost a bet. So it looks like GameStop is on top so far, but they've still got the Nariko SackGirl pre-order location to reveal, and that could be a deal-breaker for me.
Pre-Order Details: Amazon & GameStop [LittleBigPlanet News]
