Why 2K Boston Aren't Making BioShock 2

2K Boston, with help from 2K Australia, made BioShock. And what a great game it was. But they're not making BioShock 2. Somebody else is. Why somebody else and not 2K Boston? Ken Levine (pictured, emerging from the ruins of Rapture clutching the last remaining...Coke Zero!) explains:

I think for us, we come out of our BioShock coma - from shipping that game, and how hard that was - and then making a determination. What's next for us, and how aggressive are we going to be?

And we all looked at each other, and these guys have worked together for maybe six or ten years, all the senior creative guys on BioShock, and asked what do we want to do? Do we want to do something a little more straightforward next time, or do we want to swing for the fences again? To paraphrase, we decided to swing for the fences.

So...if they're not doing BioShock 2, and have very good reasons for not doing BioShock 2, what are they doing?

I actually can't talk about it, without talking about the game itself. There are things related to story, gameplay and...I don't know how to describe it...people's relationship with the game over the long term. That's what we're thinking about, but it's about as clear as I can be.

So, not very clear at all, then!

Ken Levine - Part One [GI.biz] [Pic: Hot Grill]