Why Bethesda Prefers The 360, More Fallout On The Way

Every time I've seen Fallout 3 in action, it's been on the Xbox 360. From the earliest playthrough demos right up to last motnh's E3 Expo, I've yet to see anyone controlling Fallout 3 with anything other than a white 360 controller. Speaking to TechRadar UK in London, Bethesda's Pete Hines explains away the 360 love.

"If you have the PC as your lead machine you have the problem of not knowing what configurations people have, how many gigs of RAM or what graphics card they have", explained Hines. "Obviously we are more familiar with the Xbox because we are familiar and the other thing is that the Xbox is much easier to take to tech shows. We can just pop the hard-drive off the Xbox and put it on any machine which is an advantage. Taking the PC or PS3 to these things just isn't convenient".

Later on in the interview, Hines reinforces the fact that exclusive DLC for the Xbox 360 and PC actually means exclusive, and confirmed that Fallout 3 isn't going to be the end of the Fallout franchise.

"We didn't buy the Fallout franchise to just do Fallout 3 and then stop", he said. "But let's get this one out of the door before we worry about the next one".

Bethesda: Why we prefer the Xbox [TechRadar UK]

