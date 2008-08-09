Why Bionic Commando On PC Is More Expensive

When we posted the European and PC release info for Bionic Commando Rearmed yesterday, the more observant amongst you will have noticed that the PC version of the game carries a heftier price tag than the PSN or XBLA versions. Why the bump-up? Capcom explains:

It has nothing to do with Piracy concerns. It has to do with different business terms/expectations in that sector and more importantly, generally prevailing pricing of PC digital games versus their console counterparts. The typical downloadable price for digital-only games on PC is actually $US 19.99.

Not the answer you were expecting, then, but it's the answer you're going to get.

Capcom: Piracy Not a Factor in Higher PC Price for Bionic Commando Rearmed, $US 14.99 Is 'Appropriate' [Shacknews]