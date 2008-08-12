Why Gears of War 2 Won't Be At Leipzig

Leipzig's Games Convention will be Gears of War 2-less. While the game got top Microsoft billing at E3, Gears of War 2 won't be at GC. Explains Epic's Mark Rein:
Microsoft doesn't show Gears 2 at Leipzig because they don't sell the game in Germany.
Gears of War 2 won't be sold in Germany due to the country's restrictions on game violence. Bummer.
