Why Gears of War 2 Won't Be At Leipzig

Leipzig's Games Convention will be Gears of War 2-less. While the game got top Microsoft billing at E3, Gears of War 2 won't be at GC. Explains Epic's Mark Rein:

Microsoft doesn't show Gears 2 at Leipzig because they don't sell the game in Germany.

Gears of War 2 won't be sold in Germany due to the country's restrictions on game violence. Bummer.

Rein confirms Gears 2 as Leipzig no-show [VG247]