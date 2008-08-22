Why Grind When There's Tales of Vesperia DLC?

Once again taking a page out of the PC MMORPG playbook, Namco Bandai is pulling out the DLC. Previously, Namco Bandai made mountains of cash with the DLC for Xbox 360 exclusive THE [email protected] by selling various outfits and accessories for the virtual pop idols and doing it endlessly. This now around, the company is offering more than weapons and armour. Instead of grinding through to live up, the game's DLC will let players buy their levelling up. Need extra gald in-game currency? Buy that, too! Here's a short sample:

LV Up +10 (1) 300 Microsoft Points

LV Up +5 (1) 200 Microsoft Points

30,000 Gald (1) 300 Microsoft Points

Skill sets 80 Microsoft Points

HP Recovery Cuisine Recipe Set 100 Microsoft Points

Get our your wallets lazy players!

箱○テイルズ、レベルアップやゲーム内のお金をDLCで販売 [痛いニュース Thanks, Witz!]