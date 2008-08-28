The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wii Breaks One Million Mark In Canada

Canada may have a lot of real estate, but most of the people are gathered down in the Southern section of the country for fear of the vicious ice spiders that rampage through the Northern tundra. It's most likely because of this that such a large country is only now surpassing the one million Wii sold milestone, with just under 1,060,000 units sold as of the end of July, according to the NPD. Thus continues Nintendo's domination of the Great White North (and the world as a whole), with the PlayStation 3 selling 520,000 and Xbox 360 sales totaling 870,000 units despite a year head start on the competition.

There's still time to catch up, however. The NPD also reports that Canadian video game sales are 54% to nearly $US 920 million over last year, only a fraction of which can be directly attributed to the ice spiders' strange fascination with Wii Sports Tennis.

Wii surpasses one million consoles sold in Canada [CTV via Edge]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles