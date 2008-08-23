The Nintendo Wii is joining the For Dummies series of books. Written by Joystiq's Kyle Orland, Wii For Dummies is all about getting the most for your Wii. The book runs through the entire Wii experience, covering things like how to hook the Wii up to the internets, game tips and advice on which games are best for parties. There's also info about the five best Wii-browser specific websites. It's out in late September, sounds helpful and Amazon's got it for pre-order.

Wii For Dummies [Dummies.com]