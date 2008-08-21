Wii Gets Fancy New Coloured Straps
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
finally nintendo are paying attention to the hardcore gamer, the gamer that was with nintendo from the beginning this is what weve all been asking for
thankyou nintendo thankyou for giving us coloured straps, not coloured remotes, not coloured wiis but coloured straps this is EXACTLY what we want and need
F*CKING B*LLSH*T!