The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wii Gets Fancy New Coloured Straps

Comments

  • MAX Guest

    finally nintendo are paying attention to the hardcore gamer, the gamer that was with nintendo from the beginning this is what weve all been asking for

    thankyou nintendo thankyou for giving us coloured straps, not coloured remotes, not coloured wiis but coloured straps this is EXACTLY what we want and need

    F*CKING B*LLSH*T!

    0
  • G Dog Guest

    My friend bought another Wii controller on Monday and it came with a pink strap? Ummm shipping problems perhaps Nintendo?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles