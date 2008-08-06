The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wii Hack Does Region-Free Gaming (Relatively) Easily


There are things I love about the Wii, and things I hate. Wanna know what I hate? I hate its draconian region protection. My PS3 is completely region-free, my 360 is region-free for, oh, 50-70% of the games on the market, and both handhelds are 100% region-free. So being subjected to Nintendo's slow-arse international release schedule is maddening. Luckily, it looks like a mod chip-free workaround is imminent. In the wake of the Freeloader's demise, a member of the DCEmu community (Crediar) has posted a vid of a Wii system menu hack that'll allow for not only region-free gaming (for both Wii and GameCube games), but region-free channels, and will even skip out those annoying health warnings. All courtesy of the homebrew channel. It's not out yet, but when it is, we'll let you know.

Wii Systemmenu hacks [DCEmu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles