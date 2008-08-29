Wii Music Japanese Ad Onslaught START

And so, it beings. Here is the first Wii Music TV spot for Japan. Ladies and gents, we present the marimba. We imagine that there will be more, many more. It won't stop, you know. Never.
Wii Music 'Today's Musical Instrument' #1 [Balance Board Blog]
And so, it beings. Here is the first Wii Music TV spot for Japan. Ladies and gents, we present the marimba. We imagine that there will be more, many more. It won't stop, you know. Never.
Wii Music 'Today's Musical Instrument' #1 [Balance Board Blog]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink