Wii Roomba: Surf Your Way to Cleaner Floors



This gentleman, "Ron" Tajima has managed a Balance Board hack that manages to defeat the basic purpose of a Roomba's existence. But, it's awesome. He's used the Wii Balance Board's Bluetooth capability to link it with the poky-slow vacuum-cleaning robot. He steers the Roomba by the direction he leans.

The things that are balls-to-the-wall awesome about this video:

• Sped up assembly footage. See? It's simple.

• Crappy kung-fu movie audio — with mismatched soundtrack.

• The beep-beep-beep "Surfin' USA" tone. Please tell me that's coming from the Roomba itself.

I won't be able to get that out of my head the rest of the day. A job well done, "Ron" Tajima!

Wii Balance Board Roomba Hack Cleans Up [Balance Board Blog]