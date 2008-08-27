The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Will the Real New Socom: Confrontation Screens Please Stand Up?

When I got those Socom: Confrontation screens yesterday I knew something wasn't right. In fact, I had to look to make sure the game wasn't also coming out on PSP. Turns out we received some older images accidentally from Sony. Today we got the real new ones and boy does the game look good! This is the high resolution texture goodness I was expecting from the next generation Socom. More images after the jump.

