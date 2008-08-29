Will Wright Says E3 Is 'The Walking Dead'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Whoah, little late on the post-E3 navel-gazing aren't we, Will? That's OK. Spore's probably been keeping you very busy. Anyway, Wright's message is a little different from the usual "love it/hate it" thing. He's just sad that it's dead and doesn't know it.

It almost feels like a zombie at this point; it's the walking dead. It's such an abrupt end to what was E3, which had been this huge escalating arms race....Right now we're in this kind of dicey, do we have an event, what event is it, which one do we go to? I think we're in an uncomfortable transition zone when really the real E3 died a couple of years ago.

Probably the best analogy yet. You can't bring it back, it's already dead, so all that's left is either let it keep wandering around causing harm or suck it up and put it out of its misery.

