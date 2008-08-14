Will Wright Talks Spore Movies, TV Shows

We already know that EA is planning on releasing Spore and Spore-related titles on just about everything on the market that can play video games, including the iPhone and cell phones, but according to creator Will Wright, they're also keen on breaking out of the game space into less interactive mediums.

"With Spore, we're looking way outside the game space, such as TV, movies, etc. We're basically planting the seeds to spread Spore out to a much wider group of people than would ever play a computer game".

I not sure how I can see how it would work. I mean, Spore is all about being able to create your own, personalised form of life and then cast it off into the stars. A television show or movie with a set cast of characters couldn't come close to capturing the creative freedom afforded by the game. Isn't releasing an amazing game enough?

