The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Will Wright Talks Spore Movies, TV Shows

We already know that EA is planning on releasing Spore and Spore-related titles on just about everything on the market that can play video games, including the iPhone and cell phones, but according to creator Will Wright, they're also keen on breaking out of the game space into less interactive mediums.

"With Spore, we're looking way outside the game space, such as TV, movies, etc. We're basically planting the seeds to spread Spore out to a much wider group of people than would ever play a computer game".

I not sure how I can see how it would work. I mean, Spore is all about being able to create your own, personalised form of life and then cast it off into the stars. A television show or movie with a set cast of characters couldn't come close to capturing the creative freedom afforded by the game. Isn't releasing an amazing game enough?

Electronic Arts aims to licence Spore movie rights [Reuters]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles