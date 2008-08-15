Wings: Original Recipe Or Extra Crispy?

I'm not really into MMOs (gasp!), though I always seem to wind up writing about them. After the first five or so, I developed the bitter attitude most post-Ultima Online elitist gamers have towards MMOs: "Psh. WoW clone." But when I sat my skeptical self down for some hands-on time with NCsoft's Aion: Tower of Eternity, I was surprised to find that I actually wanted to keep playing when it was time to pack up and go.

This MMORPG might look like a World of Warcraft copycat, but there's more going on here than meets the glazed-over eye of a cynic. It's got PvPvE which kicks your old school PvP/PvE in the butt, incredibly flexible character customisation, and - instead of some lousy mount at level 20 - you get freaking wings at level 10.