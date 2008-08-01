Wolfenstein's QuakeCon Trailer Features Exploding Nazis (The Best Kind)

Here's your second look at the new Wolfenstein in motion. The QuakeCon trailer is similar to its E3 predecessor, but features new, chilling, German accented voiceover work, more exploding bodies and even more terrifying Nazi experiments with bluish-green lighting. It's also about twice as long, making it twice as awesome.
Wolfenstein QuakeCon Trailer HD [GameTrailers]
