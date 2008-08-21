Wonder Woman, Raiden Two Of Four New Kombatants

Midway announced, in a roundabout way, four more additions to the cast of Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe at the Leipzig Games Convention today. After Ed Boon left the stage, having been properly grilled by German personality Oliver Pocher, four images flashed on screen, quickly confirming more of the MK vs. DC line up. On the DC side, Wonder Woman will clash with Deathstroke (aka Deathstroke the Terminator), who joins the short list of known DC Universe bad guys.

On the Mortal Kombat side, two from the original cast return as Raiden and Kano — both of whom bear a striking resemblance to their Mortal Kombat III versions — round out the "greatest hits" cast.