WoW Getting Lich King Content Early - Haircuts For Everybody!

Eyonix over at the official World of Warcraft forums has dropped some details about a new patch due to be released "in the coming weeks" that slips in some of the new Wrath of the Lich King content before the release of the eagerly anticipated expansion pack. Included in the patch are nifty new features like barbershops in all capital cities, allowing players to change their look, Stormwind Harbour and new zeppelin towers outside Ogrimmar and Tirisfal to help facilitate transportation to Northrend, two brand new arenas with moving obstacles and terrain hazards, new spells and talents, revamped hunter pet skills, the incredibly nifty guild calendar feature, and a new profession - Inscription. Players who own Burning Crusade will be able to level Inscription up to 375, continuing past that cap once the expansion is released.

Exciting news, but not as exciting as the news it implies. Wrath of the Lich King is coming, perhaps sooner than we've hoped. I for one welcome our new Death Knight overlords.

Content Patch Before Wrath of the Lich King [WoW Forums via Wired - Thanks Wingsoverglory!]