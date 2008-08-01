WoW: Wrath of Lich King Given Release Window

Blizzard has loosely dated expansion World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King for sometime between October and December this year. According to Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime:
We have said that it will be coming out this year. I can tell you it's not coming in the July to September quarter.
Awfully kind of him to narrow it down like that. Mike's nice like that, you know.
WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Releasing Between October and December [Shacknews]
