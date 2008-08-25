Wrap-o-matic: Games Convention 2008 Edition

Not GC 2008 related: Yes, Alone in the Dark 360 is Being Patched To make it less awful? That's a toughy.
Sony: LittleBigPlanet *Not* Region-Locked Is there a word for "joy happy fun time"? It would be appropriate here.
Everything GC 2008 related: The GC Adventure Comes To A Close Invaders! Indeed No Longer Playable At GC 08 Where Old Promo Statues Go To Die New Dead Space Hands-On Impressions GC Stories - A Light In The Darkness Sexy New WipEout HD Screens Left 4 Dead Box Art To Change? 'Stay Tuned' Golden Axe: Beast Rider Impressions Of Excessive Brown What's In SingStar: Queen Anyway? Fracture Multiplayer - The View From Germany Cosplay Runs Rampant At Games Convention Sega Wins Kotaku's Coveted 'Best Press Kit Of Games Convention' Award MK vs. DC: Joker Will Shoot You In The Face The Witcher Enhanced Edition - What A Difference A Year Makes Killzone 2 Multiplayer Hands On - Five Good Things Meanwhile, At The Hall Of Jüstice, GC Coverage Continues Artists Pulls 9/11 Invader Exhibit from Games Convention Left 4 Dead To Follow Portal, TF2's Example Runes Of Magic - More Than A WoW Clone
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink