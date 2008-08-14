Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

Levine Wouldn't Say No To More System Shock I wouldn't say no either! Shame EA holds the IP.

Electronic Arts Publishing Brutal Legend? As long as someone publishes it, I'll be happy.

The iPhone Just Became A Text Adventure Goldmine Finally, I have a valid reason to buy an iPhone.

Old School Dungeoneering In The Tombs Of Asciiroth Nothing like a bit of ASCII action to get the retro juices flowing.