Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

Lionhead Patches Fable Pub Games Glitch, Community Offers Advice For Earning Big It was fun while it lasted. At least you've got help to get phat gold legitimately.

Nintendo Gets Sued Over Wii If it's not motion-sensing controllers, it's the whole damn console.

Fallout 3 Hits October 28 Great! We have a much better idea of when our imported orders will arrive.

PlayStation 3 160GB Model Coming To Europe Does that include Australia? Knowing our luck, probably not.

PS3 Wireless Keypad Ships This Holiday Worldwide Hope it doesn't make the controller too heavy. Otherwise, it looks like an excellent optional extra.