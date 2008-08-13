Wrap Your Books In Castlevania

This Halloween, DS title Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia is getting released in North America and Japan. Konami Style is offering a limited edition pack that includes the game software, two disc soundtrack and a book cover. And not just any book cover, a fancy book cover. All this is yours for ¥8,830 ($US 81).
『悪魔城ドラキュラ 奪われた刻印』にサントラ＆ブックカバー付きの特別版が登場 [Dengeki Online]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink