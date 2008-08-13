Wrap Your Books In Castlevania

This Halloween, DS title Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia is getting released in North America and Japan. Konami Style is offering a limited edition pack that includes the game software, two disc soundtrack and a book cover. And not just any book cover, a fancy book cover. All this is yours for ¥8,830 ($US 81).

