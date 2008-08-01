Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Logitech Guitar Hero World Tour Premium Instruments Coming As long as the downstrum doesn't break after the second use, they'll be great.

Hey Chun-Li Movie, What's With All The Guns?! Yeah, what's with those guns, eh?

Blizzard, World of Warcraft and everything else Orc-related: Blizzard's Next Game Could Be More Successful Than WoW Art Apocalypse: Blizzard's Wilson Talks Diablo III Design Decisions Gigantique Sacks and Lovin' On Squirrels: All About WoW Achievements Blizzard: Execution Over Innovation Ghostbuster The Video Game Very Much Alive, Sitting on My Desk What Activision Can And Can't Change About Blizzard One WoW Expansion Per Year? Not Necessarily

