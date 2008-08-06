Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Someone's Running Windows Vista On A PS3 What will they think of next? XMB on iPhone?
Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars Details Allegedly Leaked Via Survey Do the words "co-op Wi-Fi" mean anything to you?
Resident Evil 5 PS3 Gameplay It's pretty, gory and scary! Just lovely.
New Zealand Army Needs Tetris Players On The Double Because the NZ Army needs made block-matching skills.
The Last Guy Review: Run From The Zombie Monsters!! Zombies and Google Earth. They were meant to be together.
