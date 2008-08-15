X-Blades Publisher Clarifies 'Next Generation Consoles'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Apparently I jumped the gun a bit last February when I announced that SouthPeak Games was brining Gaijin Entertainment's Oniblade to the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC as X-Blades in late 2008. Turns out what the company really said was that they were brining it to the PC and next generation consoles, without mentioning any specifics, and I had just assumed they meant the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Now the company has sent out an official press release, clarifying exactly what they meant by next generation consoles.

Look for X-Blades this fall on the PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. Enjoy the new screens!

X-BladesX-Blades

