Xbox 360 Spring Update Coming Out In November

RPG-TV got a briefing last week on the Xbox Live Experience and was told that the Fall dashboard update would be hitting in November, i.e. this fall. Makes sense to me. Before I start sounding too glib, while the spring update has routinely landed in November, an update of this size could have theoretically been pushed back to later in the year. So it is nice to have Microsoft telling some on the record that we can expect our sexy new look and deeper features in three months or so. Preview of New Xbox Experience + LIPS [RPG-TV]