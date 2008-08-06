Xbox Live DLC Has Raked In $240 Million

Buy much horse armour? Spend cash money unlocking Tiger Woods cheats? Don't feel down. Even if you regret your purchase, Microsoft (and friends) don't! Indeed, at the recent Gamesfest event, they disclosed just how little regret they have, announcing that since the launch of the 360 they've recorded over $US 240 million in downloadable content transactions, with $US 180 million of that just in the last 12 months. Proving conclusively that it doesn't matter how many of you rally against the principle of DLC, there'll always be 10 other guys happy to pay money for an [email protected] skin for their Ace Combat 6 fighters.

