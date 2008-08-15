Xbox Live Gets Music Videos, Whether You Want Them Or Not

Microsoft today announced a deal with Warner Music that will see the label's music videos made available for download over Xbox Live. There's no mention of how much they'll cost, or whether they're in HD or not. Some of the first batch of artists featured will include Death Cab For Cutie, Flo Rida, Matchbox Twenty, Panic! At the Disco and T.I. Warner's Larry Mattera says of the deal:
With this agreement, we can take advantage of Microsoft's music platform and provide gamers what they want: music videos from their favourite artists that can be downloaded quickly and easily.
Man, when Larry says "what they want", he's not kidding. You can take your Bionic Commando and cram it, I'm off to grab a tub of ice cream and settle in with the girls for a Matchbox Twenty music video marathon!
NEW YORK, August 14, 2008 - Warner Music Group (NYSE: WMG) today announced that it will make its music videos available to Microsoft's Xbox LIVE community around the world.
Beginning this week, more than 12 million Xbox LIVE members worldwide can download music videos by featured WMG artists from Xbox LIVE Marketplace and watch them on their Xbox 360 video game and entertainment system. The music videos will be from WMG's world-renowned roster of artists including Cute is What We Aim For, Death Cab For Cutie, Flo Rida, Matchbox Twenty, Panic! At the Disco and T.I. among others.
In making the announcement, Larry Mattera, Senior Vice President, Digital Sales & Marketing, WEA Corp., WMG's U.S. retail sales and marketing company, said, "Xbox 360 has been an important partner in our efforts to offer consumers more ways to experience our artists' music and this is especially true among gamers who are some of the most passionate music fans. With this agreement, we can take advantage of Microsoft's music platform and provide gamers what they want: music videos from their favourite artists that can be downloaded quickly and easily."
In the coming weeks and months the WMG offering on Xbox LIVE will continue to grow. "We've expanded on the strength of our gaming platform with new entertainment experiences," said Xbox LIVE Sr. Group Product Manager, Peter Orullian. "We're excited to offer WMG music videos to our 12 million members around the world as we continue to evolve our music presence."
Xbox LIVE already offers much more than its great game line-up, providing its members with movies, TV episodes, and ways to stay connected with the global community. And coming this fall, Microsoft will introduce a new Xbox experience that will reinvent home entertainment from the inside out, changing the way people stay in touch and enjoy the best entertainment content. The addition of WMG music provides strategic growth for both partners, while giving consumers more entertainment options.
