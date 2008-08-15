Xbox Live Gets Music Videos, Whether You Want Them Or Not

Microsoft today announced a deal with Warner Music that will see the label's music videos made available for download over Xbox Live. There's no mention of how much they'll cost, or whether they're in HD or not. Some of the first batch of artists featured will include Death Cab For Cutie, Flo Rida, Matchbox Twenty, Panic! At the Disco and T.I. Warner's Larry Mattera says of the deal:

With this agreement, we can take advantage of Microsoft's music platform and provide gamers what they want: music videos from their favourite artists that can be downloaded quickly and easily.

Man, when Larry says "what they want", he's not kidding. You can take your Bionic Commando and cram it, I'm off to grab a tub of ice cream and settle in with the girls for a Matchbox Twenty music video marathon!