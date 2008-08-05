Our first instinct? Let this one go. If you're dumb enough to fall for a phishing scam, you deserve what you get. But then, following further consideration, we changed our minds. Because that would be mean, and we're only occasionally mean, not constantly mean. So be warned: if you get a friends message on Xbox Live - like the one above - telling you to go to loginbox to collect free MS points, don't. Because you won't.

Beware of Xbox Live Phishing Scam [1UP]