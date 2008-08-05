The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Xbox Live Phishing Scam

Our first instinct? Let this one go. If you're dumb enough to fall for a phishing scam, you deserve what you get. But then, following further consideration, we changed our minds. Because that would be mean, and we're only occasionally mean, not constantly mean. So be warned: if you get a friends message on Xbox Live - like the one above - telling you to go to loginbox to collect free MS points, don't. Because you won't.

Beware of Xbox Live Phishing Scam [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles