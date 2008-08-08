Yakuza 3 Features Seven Young Fashion Models As Hostesses

Once again, the Ryu Ga Gotoku (Yakuza in the West) series add real-life females to its cast of charaters. While Ryu Ga Gotoku 2 featured adult video actress Nana Natsume and Ryu Ga Gotoku KENZAN! featured the talents of pin-up model Yinling. The upcoming Ryu Ga Gotoku 3 will feature seven models from fashion mag Koakuma Ageha in-game as night club hostesses. Included in those seven is Osaka gal Rina Sakurai, whom I interviewed earlier this spring for the arcade book I wrote. Smart kid — we talked about sticker pictures.
"小悪魔ageha"のカリスマモデルたちが『龍が如く3』にキャバクラ嬢役で出演 [Famitsu]
