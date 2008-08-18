Yakuza, The Cell Phones

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

If buying Ryu Ga Gotoku 3 (Yakuza 3) isn't enough of a commitment, how about the Ryu Ga Gotoku cell phone? Japanese cell phone carrier Softbank is rolling out a Yakuza phone, SoftBank815T model, in three colours: red, black and white. The tastefully decorated clamshell is packed with game-themed icons, wallpaper and ringtones. Buy the phone and get goodies like a Ryu Ga Gotoku notebook and cell phone charm strap. At least the design is tastefully understated.

「龍が如く 見参！」のコラボレーションケータイがソフトバンクより発売中 [IT Media]

