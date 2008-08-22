Yes, Tiger Woods Can in Fact Walk on Water



I'm speechless, really, I don't even know what to say. With what might be one of the greatest and most controversial EA Sports viral marketing videos ever, it is indeed true that Tiger Woods can walk on water. About a year ago a YouTube poster uploaded a video of a glitch in Tiger Woods 08. He was able to get Tiger to stand on top of a lake and drive the ball into the hole. In response, EA just came out with this viral video to show that what the poster had claimed, is indeed true in real life.