Yokai Attack! In My Ninja Gaiden Dragon Sword?

That's a screen from DS title Ninja Gaiden Dragon Sword. Maybe you've seen it, maybe not. It refers to a book on monsters called Yokai Attack!. That's a real book! Look, it exists right here — they wrote it. See, when ninjy translators Matt Alt (a "robot otaku") and Hiroko Yoda (a Facebook revolutionary) localised the game, they translated the original Japanese text and an "encyclopedia of yokai". But, when they saw the final product, they noticed that the game's localisation director Andrew Szymanski had changed it to Yokai Attack in honour of Alt and Yoda's book.

Yokai Gaiden [Alt Japan]