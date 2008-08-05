You Betcha We're Getting A Hardy Boys Wii Game

The announcement that you knew somewhere in the back of your brain for that the game that you've all been waiting for is here: Yes, that's right, the Wii is getting a Hardy Boys game. Titled Hardy Boys: The Hidden Theft, the game is already slated for the PC and follows Frank and Joe as they investigate a vault burglary — only to find themselves at the centre of a major investigation! Jesse McCartney and Cody Linley (who?) from Hannah Montana (oh) will do the voicing duties. Don't think of this as a point and click adventure but a waggle and click one.

The Hardy Boys to appear on Wii [CVG][Pic]