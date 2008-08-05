The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

You Betcha We're Getting A Hardy Boys Wii Game

The announcement that you knew somewhere in the back of your brain for that the game that you've all been waiting for is here: Yes, that's right, the Wii is getting a Hardy Boys game. Titled Hardy Boys: The Hidden Theft, the game is already slated for the PC and follows Frank and Joe as they investigate a vault burglary — only to find themselves at the centre of a major investigation! Jesse McCartney and Cody Linley (who?) from Hannah Montana (oh) will do the voicing duties. Don't think of this as a point and click adventure but a waggle and click one.

The Hardy Boys to appear on Wii [CVG][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles