You Too Can Decorate Hatsune Miku's Room

In the upcoming issue of Famitsu, SEGA announced that it's making a PSP game starring Hatune Miku. Hatune Miku is a character for Vocaloid2 Character Vocal Series software, but has gone on to appear in manga, anime and even get a cameo in a DS game! Here, you can listen to her sing the Portal song in Japanese!

Anyway, about the PSP game, it's a rhythm game which lets players win stuff and decorate Miku's room. Beside rhythm games, you can watch her walk around. Oh, and it's called Hatsune Mikue -Project Diva-. Thrilling title.

