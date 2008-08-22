The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You vs. the New MotoGP 08 Trailer


This is the first year MotoGP has been under the wing of Capcom exclusively and to be honest, it looks pretty darn good. The game will be coming out on Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, PS2, and PC.

  • DerangedStoat Guest

    I like the fact that the trailer actually showed the Rossi vs Stoner battle of the past and current season (along with a pinch of Pedrosa).
    The game does look the same as it always has though...

