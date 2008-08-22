This is the first year MotoGP has been under the wing of Capcom exclusively and to be honest, it looks pretty darn good. The game will be coming out on Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, PS2, and PC.
You vs. the New MotoGP 08 Trailer
I like the fact that the trailer actually showed the Rossi vs Stoner battle of the past and current season (along with a pinch of Pedrosa).
The game does look the same as it always has though...