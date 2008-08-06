You Will Never, Ever Game On A Rig This Expensive

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

One of our readers - who would prefer to remain nameless - installs PC rigs for a living. He helped install this one, in a government office, then proceeded to do what anyone confronted by twenty-seven 67" HD monitors would do - he played a tonne of BioShock and WoW on it. For reference, 27 panels equates to a display that's 40 feet wide and 15 feet high, with a desktop resolution of, oh, 12600 x 3150.

