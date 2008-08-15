And the Team Fortress 2 "Heavy Update" updates keep on coming. Those pugilistic hand-mits we saw the other day are great, but it'd be a waste to not put them to use in a new map, so why not try them out in Badwater Basin, the newest arena for the game. All you need to know is that it's a payload map, and is set up like Gold Rush, but will be bigger and more open.
Your New Team Fortress 2 Map Is Badwater Basin
