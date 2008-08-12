Your Weekly XBLA: Fable II Pub Games, Bionic Commando: Rearmed

Fable II fans can start earning big virtual bucks this week... from the comfort of their own homes! Fable II's Pub Games lead the charge of new Xbox Live Arcade games this week, as the 800 Microsoft Points priced gambler arrives in advance of the full game. The casino-style title that lets you carry over your virtual winnings to the Fable II retail release features three playables in Fortune's Tower, Keystone and Spinnerbox.

Also hitting at the wee hours of August 13 is the NES remake, Bionic Commando: Rearmed. Similarly priced at 800 MSP, the game features four-man multiplayer, an M rating and zero exploding Hitler brains.