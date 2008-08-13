Yu Suzuki Still Gainfully Employed At Sega

Sega president Simon Jeffery appeared to have misspoke on the employment fate of famed game designer Yu Suzuki when he told Gamasutra that the Outrun creator was no longer employed at the company. Turns out, he is! Hooray! Said to be bearing the title Creative Officer of Sega Corp., Suzuki may be (extremely) low profile and the opposite of prolific, but it appears he's still getting his checks signed by Sega.

In Jeffery's defence, the man isn't in human resources. And no one wants a second visit from Sega of Japan's correction ninja squad. They'll cut ya.

Jeffery: Yu Suzuki Still With Sega As 'Creative Officer' [Gamasutra]